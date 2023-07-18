Artificial intelligence and its role in the real estate brokerage business has been a hot topic as of late. From generating listing descriptions to conducting predictive analysis, artificial intelligence has had a rapid and widespread impact on the real estate industry, and business at large. The thought on the minds of many brokers today is how will AI continue to change the industry, and in what ways will it affect their business?

This September, five dynamic and influential technology experts and brokerage leaders will dive into how to maximize the benefits of AI, while mitigating the risks. The panel discussion titled, “How AI Is Changing Your Business…For Better or Worse,” will take place at RISMedia’s 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange.

The event, which gathers more than 500 top-level real estate thought leaders, will occur on September 5 – 7 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Happening on the morning of September 7, the panel discussion will dive into the following topics:

The pros and cons of AI

The outlook of AI moving forward

How AI is taking prevalence in real estate marketing

Implementing AI into your business

How to safeguard your business against the risks associated with AI

How AI Is Changing Your Business…For Better or Worse, will feature the following industry leaders:



MODERATOR

Dan Weisman, Director of Emerging Technology, National Association of REALTORS®

Weisman possesses years of knowledge and experience in the real estate development/construction tech space. In his current role, he researches technology, strategizes on what this tech may mean in the future, and builds relationships with tech leaders to better understand and drive innovation in the real estate space. He is passionate about improving business performance through the use of technology to create competitive advantages, minimize risk and accelerate growth.

PANELISTS

Rebecca Jensen, President & CEO, Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED)

Under Jensen, MRED has grown to serve more than 47,000 industry professionals. In addition to her role, she also serves as the board chair of the MLS Grid, a national MLS data initiative. Jensen also serves on the boards of the Broker Public Portal and the MLS Roundtable, and has served on the boards of the Council of Multiple Listing Services and the California Regional MLS.

Shaleen Khatod, Executive Enterprise Strategy & Initiatives, CoreLogic

Khatod has 20-plus years of experience in the data and analytics space and has worked closely with international banks and global financial service companies across the world to lead development of data-driven analytics solutions for business-critical issues facing the industry. He currently leads the overall strategy, product innovation and drives market alliances in the real estate vertical at CoreLogic, and formerly managed data and analytics for mortgage, real estate, valuations, insurance, government and capital market clients.

Shayne Fairley, Chief Operations Officer, Stellar MLS

Fairley boasts more than 18 years of MLS experience. In this role, his primary focus is to provide a modern, streamlined and personalized journey for Stellar MLS customers. Since joining the company in 2005, Fairley has excelled in multiple areas including membership, education, support and compliance.

Tracey Hawkins, Owner/CEO/Safety Expert and Educator, Safety and Security Source

Hawkins, international real estate safety expert and master content creator with Safety and Security Source, LLC, is an international real estate safety innovator. A former agent with 28 years of real estate safety training experience, she teaches how to be more profitable and how to reduce liability using safety. Hawkins has taught thousands in her energetic and interactive manner, and she continues to be a leading voice in the industry. Her mission is to prove that safety education doesn’t have to be boring.

RISMedia’s 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange will gather the industry’s top minds to discuss the most critical trends and issues impacting the year so far, and outline strategies for success in the fourth quarter and into 2024. More than 100 brokerage executives and industry experts featured in over 25 panel discussions and presentations will help you make sense of what’s transpired so far in 2023, and share tangible advice for defining your destiny moving forward.

For the complete agenda and speaker lineup, please visit our event page. Space is limited, so reserve your spot today.

