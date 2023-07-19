The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) will host its virtual Real Estate Forecast Summit: Residential Update event Wednesday, August 2, 1 – 2 p.m. Eastern.

The summit will provide an outlook on the residential housing market and commercial market, particularly for the second half of 2023.

The forecast will be headlined by NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun and NAR Deputy Chief Economist and Vice President of Research Jessica Lautz. The pair will share critical data and an outlook for the economy in this mid-year market update. The information will cover both the residential and commercial real estate markets.

NAR hosts these forecasts regularly, typically at important junction points throughout the year—the onset of a new year or the midpoint of the current one absolutely qualify. Yun is the regular headliner of these summits, but they are far from the only platform where he shares his market analysis. Following such analysis can provide your business with an informed market outlook.

Register for the summit at https://www.nar.realtor/events/nar-real-estate-forecast-summit.