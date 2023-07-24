Realty ONE Group has announced it has been named to Entrepreneur’s 2023 Top Global Franchises list.



The company has made an aggressive global push and has since found strategic partners in 16 countries, most recently Cyprus and The Cayman Islands. Citing factors like franchisee support, brand strength and stability, Entrepreneur has named the Las Vegas-based franchisor, ‘ONE of the brands worth buying into right now.’

“We’re very thoughtful about our global expansion, creating and nurturing relationships with the right people first,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. “We’ve enjoyed great success already and we’ll continue to find strategic partners who share our passion to open doors for real estate professionals everywhere to achieve greater success faster.”

Realty ONE Group was also named by Franchise Business Review as a 2023 Top Recession Proof Franchise, Top Low-Cost Franchise and Top Franchise for Women while also claiming the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the second year in a row on Entrepreneur’s highly competitive 2023 Franchise 500® list, a release noted.

The company, also known as the “UNBrokerage,” has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C. and 16 more countries and territories and growing.

For more information, visit https://www.realtyonegroup.com/.