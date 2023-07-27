We’ve all heard it. Our business is tough. More people fail than succeed. Eighty percent of agents don’t make it for more than five years. This doesn’t have to be you and you don’t have to fail victim to the negative naysayers.

As I coach agents, team leaders and managers throughout the country, I’m noticing a clear distinction between the haves and have-nots–the successful and those that are struggling. As I see it, it boils down to three basic characteristics you need to win in today’s market.

Have the right attitude

Everyone knows a REALTOR®. Heck, everyone probably knows five or 10 REALTORS®. In this sea of competitors, you must radically differentiate yourself to rise above the pack.

That difference is a simple truth–attitude. Buying or selling a home in today’s market is stressful. True professionals need to be emphatic and be able to guide the consumer. That guidance needs to be fun, exciting, upbeat, and full of hope. Couple that with your market knowledge and it’s a win for all parties.

Run it like a business

Many years ago, when I was new to the industry, I hired a coach. About a year into our relationship, Duane said something that changed my professional trajectory. It wasn’t radical or profound. It was simple yet powerful. He challenged me to wake up each morning and focus only on the activities that would generate a profit for my business.

In our industry, that starts with lead generation. Cut through the noise. Stop worrying about the next guy. Stop worrying about the newest piece of technology. Stop worrying about what the competitor put on her social media page. Stop worrying about what the co-broke agent did or did not do. Instead, start worrying about how you’re going to feed your sales funnel. Start prospecting. Start measuring your results. Set goals and challenge yourself to hit them. Hold yourself accountable.

Work harder than the next person

As most of us know, it was a tough time during and after the ’08 market crash. Agents were struggling. They were dropping out of the business left and right. Some were losing their homes to foreclosure. Brokerages were closing shop. It wasn’t a bright time for most of us in real estate.

One of my favorite agents loves to tell a different story. In his post-crash world, his business grew by leaps and bounds. His belief was that people still needed to buy and sell despite the market conditions. So, he put his head down, focused on the fundamentals and generated leads. Lots of them. He outworked the next person. And you too, must outwork your competitor to succeed in today’s market.

Approach the business each day with a positive attitude. Your clients will feel the positive energy and feed off you. Treat the business like a business. Look at your leads. Look at your expenses. Compare that to your revenue. And finally, work hard. These three simple things are your recipe for success in today’s market.

