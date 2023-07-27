Pinnacle Realty Advisors, the world’s first Brokerage-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, announces its expansion into the California market. Now, California-based residential and commercial agents can join the platform and benefit from the subscription-based cloud brokerage model.

“We are proud to offer agents a revolutionary platform that unlocks vast opportunities for single agents and teams seeking autonomy over their brand and business,” stated Sam Sawyer, CEO of Pinnacle Realty Advisors. “With the growing demand we have experienced, expanding into the California market is a natural progression for us.”

In addition to accepting California agents, Pinnacle Realty Advisors announces the appointment of Michael Locke as the new Director of Growth for California. The appointment of Locke further reinforces the company’s commitment to providing unparalleled services and support in the region. With a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise, Locke brings a fresh perspective to Pinnacle Realty Advisors’ expansion in the Golden State. His notable roles include serving as an Account Executive for Partner Expansion at Side, and various Account Executive positions at HomeLight. Sawyer adds, “Locke’s innovative strategies and progressive mindset make him a valuable asset as he spearheads Pinnacle Realty Advisors’ growth in California.”

Deniz Kahramaner, a highly accomplished agent leading the Atlasa team, a data-driven real estate brokerage joins Pinnacle Realty Advisors as the first team addition in California.

“Pinnacle Realty Advisors represents the future of real estate brokerage,” said Kahramaner. “Their Brokerage-as-a-Service platform combined with their wide knowledge of the region empowers me and my team to take control of our brand and allocate resources wisely, focusing on what truly matters for our specific business. At Pinnacle, agents are not confined to a ‘one size fits all’ mentality. With their innovative pricing model and a wide array of services tailored to the California market, we have the freedom to run our businesses according to our own vision and preferences.”