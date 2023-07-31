CHALK Digital has acquired the luxury magazine Unique Homes from duPont Publishing, the company has announced.

Unique Homes, in publication for 52 years, maintains publication of print magazines and personalized direct-mail publication, The High End, are distributed in all 50 states and 80 countries internationally. The company will now operate as an independent subsidiary, allowing it to continue its publication products, including custom publications for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Coldwell Banker Real Estate, and Luxury Portfolio International.

“Unique Homes has long been the most trusted brand in luxury property marketing, supporting the advertising needs of leading real estate agents nationwide” added Kathleen Carlin-Russell and Bruce Griset, co-publishers. “Our deep reach into the luxury segment and unparalleled access to the creative assets used to showcase luxury properties provide the ideal foundation for the extended digital reach that is quickly becoming an expected part of property marketing. The entire team welcomes the opportunity to work with such a forward-thinking digital company, and we look forward to further serving our large customer base with revolutionary new products adding extended visibility for these luxury properties.”

“We look forward to continuing the long tradition of exceptional print magazine publications that has been the hallmark of Unique Homes for over 50 years,” said Craig Hagopian, chief executive officer of CHALK Digital. “We were especially excited that we were able to bring the entire editorial, production, and sales operations over to the newly established company to ensure a smooth customer transition. The addition of digital technology will significantly broaden our ability to bring awareness to the thousands of luxury property listings showcased in these magazines, which are a key resource for real estate brokerages and agents marketing properties for a very selective, and discerning, clientele. Property Technology, or PropTech, is an exciting growth opportunity for our business, and this acquisition further establishes our role as the leading provider of luxury property marketing.”

For more information, visit https://www.chalkdigital.com/.