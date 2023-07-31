Rocket Mortgage, a retail mortgage lender and part of Rocket Companies, has been named No. 1 for client satisfaction in mortgage servicing by J.D. Power. This is the ninth time Rocket Mortgage has topped this list, which is based on client feedback collected by the independent research firm.

In addition to overall client satisfaction, J.D. Power’s study ranked Rocket Mortgage number one in the following categories:

Digital Channels

Easy to Do Business With

Keeps Clients Informed and Educated

Resolving Problems or Questions

Rocket attributes these high marks in part to its “compassionate, hands-on approach” to their more than 100,000 clients affected by Hurricane Ian. Fifty-nine percent of affected Rocket clients obtained a forbearance through the Rocket Mortgage Servicing platform, the company claimed.

“Many homebuyers don’t think twice about who will service their mortgage when they apply for a home loan but, with a mortgage lasting as many as 30 years, their servicer can make a huge difference,” said LaQuanda Sain, executive vice president of Servicing at Rocket Mortgage. “We see mortgage servicing as a long-term relationship and we take the responsibility that comes with that relationship very seriously.”

For more information, visit https://www.rocketcompanies.com/.