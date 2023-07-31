Whether your goal is to score a great bargain or become a more earth-friendly consumer, heading out on a thrift-store shopping excursion is often filled with great anticipation for the treasures you may unearth.

Regular second-hand and consignment-store shoppers understand, however, that there are important best practices that must be followed in order to make the most of your outing. So keep these “thrifting” tips in mind from the Simplify blog.

Become a regular. The key to finding true second-hand treasures is to visit your local thrift store regularly, especially if you’re looking for a specific item. Since these establishments tend to add new items frequently, often every day, you’ll want to continually check in to uncover a rare find.

Go at the right time. Keeping the above in mind, it’s also best to visit a thrift store as early as possible in the morning. Another pro tip is to go on a Monday morning when the store is putting out items that got dropped off late in the day on Saturday after people have had a chance to clean out a closet or a garage. Shopping on a random day that tends to see less traffic, such as a Tuesday, is another good thrifting hack.

Be price savvy. If you’re looking for something in particular, such as a dress for a wedding or a kitchen tool, study up to get a good understanding of the usual pricing for the item you’re in the market for. This will give you a true sense of whether you’re getting a good bargain at the thrift store or not. You will also be able to spot items that have been way underpriced if the store owner didn’t understand its true value.

Consider appliances. While you may be reluctant to purchase an electrical appliance at a thrift store, keep in mind that most second-hand shops will allow you to test the item at the store or agree to a return if it doesn’t work once you get home. And even if the appliance doesn’t last you very long, there may be valuable parts worth recycling.

Build relationships. Visiting your local thrift shop regularly will give you a chance to get to know the owners, which not only enhances your experience, but may lead to getting early access to items you’re in the market for or let in on special deals.



Always remember that thrift-store shopping should be fun. Go with a friend, plan to stop for coffee or lunch, and make a day of your treasure-hunting outing.