Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has announced its inclusion on Florida Trend’s annual list of Best Companies to Work For.

The full list ranks companies in small, medium and large employer categories and is featured in the August issue of Florida Trend magazine. The Workforce Research Group, which surveyed firms that chose to participate.

Last year, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty was named one of the Jacksonville Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work on the First Coast.”

“Our company is known for its integrity, reputation and success, and also for creating a vibrant workplace environment that supports personal and professional growth,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty President Ann King. “We truly value our team and we are committed to constantly improving and enhancing our industry-leading workplace culture.”

For more information, visit https://www.floridanetworkrealty.com/.