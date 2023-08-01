In the next installment of RISMedia’s “Lessons in Leadership” series, Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company, will discuss the art of powerful and impactful leadership with National Association of REALTORS® CEO Bob Goldberg. Don’t miss this candid conversation, moderated by RISMedia Founder and CEO John Featherston, on what it takes to forge ahead in today’s changing real estate landscape. Register today for your free (virtual) seat!

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM PT | 11:00 AM MT | 12:00 PM CT | 1:00 PM ET

Speakers

Moderator: John Featherston is the founder and CEO of RISMedia. Since 1980, RISMedia has been servicing more than 500,000 of residential real estate’s most successful agents, brokers and related service professionals. RISMedia provides the industry with news, trends and business development strategies, and is known for its renowned networking and educational events, such as September’s 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange.

Dermot Buffini has challenged and transformed what it means to be an effective chief executive officer. As CEO, Buffini leads Buffini & Company, ensuring each team member has the tools to help clients win in business and life. Before becoming CEO, Buffini was involved with events, training, coaching, corporate relationships and business development.

Bob Goldberg is the CEO of the National Association of REALTORS®. Since assuming the role in August of 2017, he has overseen transformations that have positioned NAR as real estate’s leading advocate in the fight for diversity and inclusion; the industry’s primary driver of technological innovation; and as an association lauded for a genuine, unwavering commitment to its members.