Lubbock, Texas Brokerage Kearney & Associates Realty has affiliated with Century 21 Real Estate LLC, the company has announced. This affiliation expands the brand’s reach in the Lone Star State.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Kearney & Associates, the firm was established in 2010 by broker/owners Charlie and Ann Kearney. The former is the company’s managing broker, overseeing finances, while the latter handles growth and agent coaching.

The Kearneys intend to take advantage of their new affiliation for a “10-year growth plan,” with designs on being a top three brokerage in Lubbock. On top of expanding their brokerage and clientele, CENTURY 21 Kearney & Associates will move to a new office in May 2024.

“We have two goals in our business: the satisfaction of our clients, and the success of our affiliated agents. Our affiliation with the CENTURY 21® brand affords us multiple avenues to achieve those goals and make us more competitive in our market, from top shelf learning and recruiting programs, to powerful productivity tools and digital marketing programs to an extensive referral network,” said Charlie.

“There’s plenty to be excited about in regard to the elevated CENTURY 21® branding and the energy and momentum that comes with it,” says Ann. “Over the last 12 years, we’ve worked hard to become a respected and trusted independent brokerage but in order to achieve business growth, we knew we needed additional support and that’s where the CENTURY 21 brand comes in. The brand’s recognition is unparalleled, and we intend to leverage that to help fuel growth for the firm.”

The Kearneys have been recognized for their industry accomplishments, earning REALTORS® of the Year honors from their local MLS, and both serving separate terms as president of the Lubbock Association of REALTORS®.

“Ann and Charlie’s laser focus on growth aligns perfectly with the brand’s vision and values,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Their commitment to provide growth opportunities for their affiliated agents coupled with an unwavering focus on customer service embody the pursuit of excellence that defines our success and we are thrilled to welcome Ann, Charlie and the team to the

CENTURY 21 brand.”