Above (L to R): Brian Aguero, Anna Choi, Max Marker, and Michael Alladawi of Revive with Daynia La-Force, Co-CEO of Courtside Moms Media and mother of Terance Mann of the LA Clippers, Wendy Sparks, Co-CEO of Courtside Moms Media and mother of Khem Birch of the San Antonio Spurs, and Rod Watson, CEO of Distinct Concierge Real Estate.

Revive Real Estate has announced it recently teamed with Courtside Moms, an organization of mothers to professional basketball players, to host “A Moment for Moms.” The event, held in July 2023 in Las Vegas, aimed to help basketball players make informed financial decisions, including when it comes to investing.

Michael Alladawi, founder and CEO of Revive Real Estate and a presale renovation specialist, served as a lead panelist at the event. He spotlighted how presale home renovations help maximize profits, noting how people often undervalue their homes, typically leaving between 15-20% of potential profits untapped when selling them. Alladawi argues Revive is changing this narrative.

“Becoming a professional athlete in the NBA or WNBA is a life-changing event, not only for the player but their entire family,” said Alladawi. “To have the opportunity to inform and educate these players at the beginning of their careers – and their moms – about real estate and ways to maximize their property investments is truly a groundbreaking approach, and we hope other professional sports follow the path that Courtside Moms has pioneered.”

“This event came to fruition thanks to Revive Real Estate’s generous support,” said Daynia La-Force, a leader of Courtside Moms. “Working with Michael Alladawi and his team was an incredible experience. We believe their shared vision and outstanding community work made this partnership a perfect match.”

“By contributing to successful events like ‘A Moment for Moms,’ Revive strives to guide homeowners and their agents to greater profits and success, one presale renovation at a time,” said Alladawi, with a press release arguing that Revive’s role demonstrated one of their core company values: helping homeowners create more wealth.