Mortgage applications saw a second straight week of decreases, this week down 3.0% from last week’s dip of 1.8%, according to the latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) for the week ending July 28, 2023.



This week’s numbers:

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 3.0% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index decreased 3% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index decreased 3% from the previous week and was 32% lower than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 3% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 3% compared with the previous week and was 26% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 28.9% of total applications from 28.7% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 6.5% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications increased to 13.3% from 12.7% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications decreased to 11.6% from 12.1% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications increased to 0.7% from 0.5% the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($726,200 or less) increased to 6.93% from 6.87%, with points increasing to 0.68 from 0.65 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $726,200) decreased to 6.89% from 6.90%, with points decreasing to 0.58 from 0.64 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA increased to 6.85% from 6.80%, with points increasing to 1.05 from 1.03 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 6.39% from 6.37%, with points increasing to 0.78 from 0.75 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.