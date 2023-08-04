Forbes Global Properties has has announced it has named a new chair for its board of directors. For this role, the company has selected Matt Beall, co-founder, CEO and principal broker of Hawaii Life.

“It’s an honor to serve Forbes Global Properties as the board chair, and especially to continue the legacy of (late co-founder) Jeff Hyland, who was always a mentor of mine and many others in our organization,” said Beall. “We have extraordinary talent on both the board and in our membership across the globe, and we’re all looking forward to expanding the possibilities with Forbes as our partner.”

Beall co-founded Hawaii Life in 2008. As a company leader, he helped grow the firm to a 17-office, 350-member team across the Hawaii Islands. He is also an industry activist, sitting on Hawaii real estate organizations, such as the Kauai Board of REALTORS®, Hawaii Association of REALTORS®, and the Hawaii Land Trust.

“Matt is a valued member of Forbes Global Properties who prioritizes collaboration, professionalism, and the highest level of service for both our members and the clients we represent. He has a clear vision for continued growth and the proven ability to implement those plans; I look forward to supporting him in this new role,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties.

For more information, visit https://www.forbesglobalproperties.com/.