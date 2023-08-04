The Houston Association of Realtors (HAR) and an AI solutions company Lundy Inc., have announced a voice-activated, ChatGPT-powered search service. This new tool offers a comprehensive home-buying experience for blind and visually impaired home buyers and sellers, the company stated.

By using their voice, consumers can search listings on HAR.com via Amazon’s Alexa-powered devices by saying, “Alexa, launch HAR.com.” With Lundy’s voice-activated property search engine via Alexa, consumers can ask Alexa to search by property address, price range, a specific property characteristic, and even ask Alexa to connect them directly to the listing agent. Users can also receive notifications through their Alexa device or smartphone notifications when a new property is listed or when there is a price change.

HAR is the first Multiple Listing Service (MLS) to benefit from Lundy’s advanced AI and machine learning capabilities. This technology will “transform” how consumers interact with real estate data, HAR claims.

“We believe finding a home should be accessible to all consumers,” said HAR chair Cathy Treviño with LPT, Realty. “Buying a home is one of the greatest investments a person will make in their lifetime. With this cutting-edge technology, we can make sure everyone can participate and feel included in the home buying process.”

“HAR is pleased to work with Lundy, Inc. to make searching for a home more inclusive for all consumers,” said HAR president and CEO Bob Hale. “This continues our efforts of being at the forefront of the industry’s technological advancements. This innovative technology could redefine how visually impaired consumers buy and sell homes in Houston and across the country in the future.”

For more information, visit https://www.har.com/.