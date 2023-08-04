Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® has expanded its Solutions Group program by incorporating Rechat, a AI-Powered super app, the company has announced. The app, specifically designed for top real estate brokers, integrates a comprehensive marketing automation suite, a robust CRM and an efficient transaction management solution in a single, mobile-first app.

Serving as a “round-the-clock” personal assistant, Rechat AI can oversee CRM administration, helps with transactions and executes AI driven marketing campaigns—including videos, email initiatives and social media posts keeping brokers, agents and clients constantly engaged.

“Rechat’s super app is a time-saving ally, automating tasks, simplifying workflows and allowing agents to focus on what truly matters: building relationships, closing deals and creating exceptional experiences for their clients,” said LeadingRE vice president, sales/partnerships Jeff Kennedy.

Rechat CEO Shayan Hamidi said, “By adopting Rechat’s AI-powered super app, brokers can enhance their capacity to deliver personalized and exceptional customer experiences. Together with LeadingRE, we are committed to redefining excellence in the real estate industry and setting new benchmarks for client satisfaction.”

For more information, visit https://www.leadingre.com/.