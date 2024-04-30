Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has been named a Top Low-Cost Franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for the fifth consecutive year, appearing on its 2024 list of “Top Franchises for Less than $150,000.”

To earn recognition as a Top Low-Cost Franchise, Weichert stated that companies must have appeared on the 2024 Entrepreneur “Franchise 500” list, an annual ranking of the top franchises in the United States and Canada. Weichert earned placement on the list in January, marking the 20th straight year the organization has earned the honor.

Entrepreneur stated it develops its “Franchise 500” list through a comprehensive analysis of more than 150 data points provided each year by franchise companies of all types and sizes from the United States and Canada. These data points cover the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To earn distinction as a Top Low-Cost Franchise, Weichert stated that the data they supplied had to demonstrate that the company offers a qualified entrepreneur a “reasonable” opportunity to start a Weichert franchise for less than $150,000, without financing and without adding onto or converting an existing business.

“We are proud to receive another honor from Entrepreneur Magazine and earn placement among many of the top franchisors in the country,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert. “Our recognition as a Top Low-Cost Franchise demonstrates our commitment to offering real estate entrepreneurs a great franchise opportunity with industry-leading technology, tools, training, and support at a reasonable cost.”

For more information, visit http://www.weichertfranchise.com.