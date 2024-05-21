Harry Norman, REALTORS has announced that company real estate professionals have been nominated in 24 of the 35 categories for the Interiors Atlanta 2024 Real Estate Awards, including “Industry Icon,” “Top Industry Newcomer,” and more. The announcement was made in the latest issue of Modern Luxury Interiors Atlanta (Volume 2).

The Interiors Atlanta 2024 Real Estate Awards allow Modern Luxury Interiors readers to spotlight their favorite Atlanta real estate professionals across 35 categories. Nominees and finalists are chosen by members of Modern Luxury’s Internal Board, primarily comprised of the Market President, publishers, and editors.

Harry Norman’s nominations highlight a vast range of expertise beyond buying and selling, the company said in a release.

“We are delighted to witness our agents’ nominations spanning numerous categories for these esteemed awards,” said Jenni Bonura, President and CEO of Harry Norman, REALTORS®. “I am profoundly thankful for the community’s acknowledgement of the unwavering dedication each agent invests in honing their craft. Such recognition is truly well-deserved and reflects the exceptional commitment of our remarkable agents.”

Modern Luxury will announce all winners at this year’s Interior Real Estate Awards Event at To Live & Dine in August and will be published in the July/August issue of Modern Luxury Interiors Atlanta.

For more information, visit https://www.harrynorman.com/.