Forbes Global Properties has announced that Luxury Living Costa Rica has joined its network. Family-owned and operated for more than 30 years, Luxury Living Costa Rica will exclusively represent the brand throughout Costa Rica, meeting the needs of sophisticated and affluent local and global buyers.

Luxury Living Costa Rica was founded in 1990 by Yali Alpízar, according to a release Working alongside Alpízar is her oldest daughter, manager and partner owner Andrea Guillén, with her own 20+ years of experience in the luxury real estate sector. Together the two manage a team of twelve agents and an extensive network of influential contacts. The company lists its inventory offerings as follows: “A luxury property in the Central Valley, a coveted beachfront home, a scenic villa in a gated community, front line golf residence, an exclusive city apartment, or a traditional countryside retreat.”

“Luxury Living Costa Rica epitomizes Forbes Global Properties’ founding mission of celebrating and bolstering the undisputed success of independent real estate firms,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “Costa Rica has long been an eye-catching destination for those looking to immerse themselves in an array of stunning natural wonders matched by an unparalleled experience. With its rich legacy of exceptional service, unrivaled knowledge of real estate across the region, and an incredible future ahead, we are so proud to welcome Luxury Living Costa Rica to our ranks.”

“As our team continues to nurture our existing international network and focus on expanding our global reach, Forbes Global Properties is the perfect partner to help us accomplish our goals,” said Alpízar. “We are proud to be a part of this prestigious consortium as the exclusive representative in our beautiful country.”

For more information, visit https://www.forbesglobalproperties.com/.