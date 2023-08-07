Florida Multiple Listing Service Stellar MLS has announced its new program SkySlope Forms, made in collaboration with real estate transaction software leader, SkySlope.

Featuring automated features such as embedded e-signatures, the goal of the program is to create a faster form experience for users. For Stellar, SkySlope Forms will enhance Stellar Central, the organization’s centralized tools and resource workspace.

Stellar MLS and SkySlope have collaborated before; in November 2022, they announced the industry’s first offer management system designed to fully integrate into both MLS and broker platforms, “SkySlope Offers.” The program was launched in February 2023.

“As Stellar MLS continues to expand resources for our customers, we’re committed to adding solutions that provide real value to their business. We are pleased to be once again working alongside SkySlope, this time to incorporate digital forms into our workspace,” says Merri Jo Cowen, Stellar MLS CEO. “With SkySlope Forms’ built-in automation and collaborative features, this solution will expedite the time it takes agents to complete transactions.”

“Stellar MLS shares SkySlope’s vision for an entirely streamlined transaction management experience” says SkySlope CEO, Tyler Smith. “SkySlope Forms’ built-in automation dramatically speeds up the form-filling process for agents and reduces errors. All these small time-savers ultimately add up to giving agents back substantial time for client-facing and profit-generating activities.”

For more information, visit https://www.stellarmls.com/.