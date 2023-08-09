The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has announced its 2024 Leadership Academy class. Twenty REALTORS® from across the country have been chosen to participate in the year-long program, which prepares emerging state and local volunteers for future leadership positions at NAR.

“The Leadership Academy serves as an invaluable platform, nurturing our emerging leaders and equipping them to shape the ever-evolving terrain of American real estate,” said 2024 NAR President Tracy Kasper. “The diverse backgrounds and perspectives of this year’s Leadership Academy class are a testament to NAR’s commitment to inclusive growth, representation and professional development. This class is poised to bring about meaningful change at the local, state and national levels.”

These 20 REALTORS® will participate in a diverse range of educational experiences as they join a nationwide community of volunteer leaders, NAR said. Participants will learn the history, structure and inner workings of NAR while gaining key insights designed to prepare them to serve in prominent leadership roles at all levels of the association.The 2024 NAR Leadership Academy roster is as follows:

· Susan Annoura (Texas)

· Marvette Artis (North Carolina)

· Janette DeWitt (Kentucky)

· Marc Dickow (California)

· Dominique Felix (Guam)

· Todd Henson (Missouri)

· Felicia Mares (California)

· Christopher Matos-Rogers (Georgia)

· Tikola McCree (North Carolina)

· Carlos Melendez (Florida)

· Jason Miller (Minnesota)

· Suzanne Miller (Illinois)

· Billie Parrott (Montana)

· Chandra Patterson (Virginia)

· Crissy Rumford (Colorado)

· PJ Smith (Florida)

· Erin Stumpf (California)

· Annette Wedgewood (Wyoming)

· Katherine Wright (Georgia)

· Brandy Wuensch (Texas)

The program begins in January and culminates November 2024 at NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience, in Boston.



For more information about NAR’s Leadership Academy, including individual session summaries and resources for prospective 2025 applicants, visit nar.realtor/leadershipacademy. The application period for the 2025 class runs from December 2023 through February 2024.