The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR) has announced that the National Association of REALTORS®’ Realtors Relief Foundation (RRF) has approved its grant request for a half million dollars to help REALTOR® members and residents throughout the Hudson Valley affected by the flash flooding on July 9 and 10.

According to a release, each household affected by this disaster is eligible for up to $2,000 towards mortgage, rent, or hotel expenses due to displacement. Orange County was initially declared a State Disaster Emergency by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as the Town of Highlands suffered severe damage. Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester were later added to the list, along with several other counties. To be eligible, recipients must be full-time residents in the areas listed and either a U.S. citizen or legally admitted for residence in the U.S.

“REALTORS® don’t just live and work in our communities–we give back to them. As a REALTOR®, I am proud of what our REALTOR® Relief Foundation has done over the last 21 years to help restore and rebuild communities across the United States that have been devastated by disasters,” said Tony D’Anzica, HGAR president. “The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® has been a long-time contributor to the Foundation and we are grateful to have the Foundation’s support now that our own communities are in need. We want the members of the communities we serve to know that, in more ways than they might realize, our REALTOR® family works every day to help them.”

New York State Senator James Skoufis said many property owners are still scrambling to piece their homes and lives back together, HGAR stated. “Without flood insurance, and without declared individual assistance from FEMA, our homeowners and renters need help. I applaud REALTORS® Relief Foundation for stepping in to provide much needed financial assistance for Hudson Valley residents, and I will continue to urge our partners at the state and federal levels to get recovery resources into our communities.”

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus also expressed his support for HGAR’s efforts. “Hard-working Orange County families suffered major damage to their homes and hardships due to last month’s storm. This assistance will be beneficial to them, and I want to thank HGAR for stepping up and helping our communities to rebuild after this major weather event,” he said. “I very much appreciate the assistance from HGAR,” added Highland Falls Mayor Joseph D’Onofrio. “It is so much needed, with folks being displaced from their homes and hundreds of others in need.”

Residents in those areas who sustained flood damage may apply for one of the following options:

Monthly mortgage expense for the primary residence that was affected.

Rental cost due to displacement from the primary residence.

Hotel reimbursement due to displacement from primary residence.

Financial assistance is awarded for housing only. Second mortgages, home equity loans, clothing, appliances, equipment or vehicle purchase, rental or repair are not eligible under this program, the release noted.

All applicants will be required to submit photo IDs to show proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or other documentation, as well as a copy of the mortgage statement, lease agreement or hotel receipt. In addition, photos of damages, insurance estimates, claim status reports or copies of repair estimates must also be submitted as proof of damage to the primary residence.

For more information on how to apply for these grants, visit HGAR | REALTORS® Relief Foundation.