Six professionals from huntington & ellis, a Leading Real Estate Companies of The World affiliate, have been named on the Vegas Inc 2023 Real Estate Awards Industry Leaders list, an agent and broker ranking program dedicated to recognizing the top real estate professionals in Southern Nevada, the company has announced.

This marks the second consecutive year where more than five agents from huntington & ellis have been recognized on this list, further solidifying their position as industry leaders, the company said.

Among the five agents recognized on the Industry Leader Real Estate Agent list were John Sullivan, team leader of the John Sullivan Group; Mariel Pamintuan-Esguerra, team leader of the Mariel Esguerra Group; Jack Greenberg, team leader of the Jack Greenberg Group; Kristen Gerami with the Moed Team; and Chaw Tun with the Craig Tann Group. The brokerage’s Owner and Founder Craig Tann was also named on the Industry Leader Broker list.

“Our agents consecutively demonstrate their commitment to advancing both the local real estate market and community, embodying the highest industry standard,” said Tann. “Prioritizing our clients, service and community has empowered our agents to take their businesses to the next level.”

Across 10 categories, the annual awards program recognizes both residential and commercial agents, who have played a part in shaping the local industry through community involvement, commitment to innovation and sales transactions.

“Each agent has firmly established themselves as prominent figures among Nevada’s leading real estate professionals,” said Tann. “Consistently demonstrating leadership in the workplace and striving to innovate the industry is what sets us apart.”

For more information about huntington & ellis, visit www.huntingtonandellis.com.