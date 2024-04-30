Amid a cascade of lawsuit settlements and forthcoming rule changes that stand to disrupt the real estate playing field, brokerage leaders are striving to stay ahead of the fast and furious pace of industry evolution. Next week, five of real estate’s top leaders, representing various corners of the U.S., will gather for an exclusive panel where they will cut through the noise, unpack the challenges and reveal the opportunities that exist for real estate professionals in today’s market.



On Tuesday, May 7, RISMedia will host its annual Power Broker Forum, “Charting a New Course: Broker Strategies for a Changing Landscape.” The session, beginning at 10:30 a.m., will be held in room 146AB at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, the site of the annual NAR Legislative Meetings & Expo.

During the Power Broker Forum, panelists will discuss how they’re continuing to ride the waves of change in today’s market in order to steer their firms toward success no matter how the winds shift. The following brokerage leaders will share how they’re adapting and evolving their strategies in order to increase agent productivity and keep revenue flowing.

Moderators:

John Featherston, Founder & CEO, RISMedia

Kymber Menkiti, President/Regional Director, MG Residential, Keller Williams Capital Properties

Panelists:

Lennox Scott, Chairman & CEO, John L. Scott Real Estate

Rod Messick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty Service Group

Barbara Betts, Broker/CEO, The RECollective

Terrie O’Connor, Broker/President, Terrie O’Connor REALTORS



Topics that will be covered during the Power Broker Forum will include:

– How the NAR settlement is impacting broker strategies

– Buyer agent training

– Recruiting and retention efforts in challenging times

– Leading agents to success in challenging times

– Strategies for growth in the next 12 months

– And more!

The forum is open to all conference attendees. For more information, please visit:

https://www.rismedia.com/rismedias-power-broker-midyear-forum-2024/