The significance of referrals cannot be understated. Referrals are a powerful tool for real estate agents to propel business growth, ultimately establishing a robust network of satisfied clients.

In the next RISMedia webinar, panelists will offer insights into the pivotal role that referrals play in their business development. Whether you are a seasoned agent seeking to amplify your success, a budding agent looking to establish a strong foothold in the market, or a broker looking to encourage agents and unlock new avenues for business expansion, a strong strategy for increasing referrals can be a game-changer.

WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 2:00 PM ET

Speakers:

Moderator: Anthony Lamacchia is the broker/owner and CEO of the Lamacchia Companies: Lamacchia Realty, Lamacchia Property Management, Lamacchia Development and REAL Training and Systems Inc. Currently, Lamacchia spends his time managing the companies, training agents and strategically planning for the future. He is passionate about providing all agents and employees in the company with top-notch technology, tools, systems and training to excel in their careers and grow their businesses.

Stephanie Alfonso is the senior director, Sales Enablement and Field Education at Elm Street Technology. She brings encouragement, excitement and knowledge to social media marketing and online lead generation training. Alfonso has an insatiable desire to help agents at all levels, from brand-new agents to seasoned top producers. Her empowering, high-energy teaching style and vast knowledge of online lead generation is well received and makes for compelling marketing and business growth and development events.

Jillian Young is the president of Premiere Plus Realty in Southwest Florida, serving 1,500 associates in six offices. Young also leads a referral brokerage with 300 associates and the in-house mortgage and title brands. She is passionate about the mission to create fulfilling careers in real estate by offering low fees and high commission, training and resources, fast support and a servant leadership culture. She believes a brokerage’s responsibility is to equip agents for success with the utmost care so that their families can thrive.

Kevin Laugharn is the principal and director of marketing for Alta Realty Group. With his marketing degree and experience with internet marketing and search engine optimization, he partnered with Bill Seitz to sell coastal vacation homes in Mexico to Americans and Canadians online, leading to working with some of the biggest industry players in the market. Over the years, he created marketing solutions for several businesses, learning more about digital marketing and real estate, and ultimately retaining 97% commission and leading to Alta Realty Group.