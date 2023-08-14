Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced it has entered the Northwest Arkansas market with the affiliation of Heartfelt Homes, a boutique real estate firm based in Bentonville that was named a top-producing real estate company by the NWA Business Journal in 2023.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Heartfelt Homes, the firm was established in 2019 by broker/owner Amber Green. The company stated that Green and her team intend to take full advantage of CENTURY 21® brand’s resources–technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform.

With the firm’s new backing, Green said she also has eyes towards expansion: plans include doubling the number of agents in the Bentonville office while also expanding the company’s service area by opening new offices in Rogers, Springdale and Fayetteville within the next year.

“I’m always looking to provide the best opportunities for my firm’s affiliated agents,” said Green. “When the CENTURY 21® brand came knocking, I knew I would be able to provide things I could not offer as -a non-franchised company. Both myself and the agents are excited to leverage the power of the brand to propel ourselves even further in our work so that we can better execute on our mission of helping our clients find a home that holds their heart.”

“Amber’s hands-on mentoring of agents combined with her contagious enthusiasm and positivity will be a powerful combination for achieving business goals as she takes advantage of the many ways that can help her expand and grow as a CENTURY 21 company,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We couldn’t have picked a better ambassador for the brand in Northwest Arkansas.”

