Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties has announced it has launched a new project in its community service initiative. The brokerage is partnering with The Sunshine Kids, a 501(c)3 charitable organization that helps children battling cancer. The brokerage will raise money through a golf tournament on Wednesday, August 30 at Orange Tree Golf Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Players can participate in the tournament for a fee of $150 per person, which covers green fees, cart usage, a luncheon and access to the celebratory after-party. Attendees are encouraged to bring cash for raffle tickets, offering a chance to win a variety of prizes. Prizes will be given out to those in the tournament with the longest drive, closest to the pin, first, second and third place titles and more.

“As we navigate this year, we are more focused than ever on helping families achieve their dreams. Part of doing that is helping the children in every family achieve their dreams as well. This is a moment for us to pause, reflect on our blessings and use this momentum to help make a difference and support a life-changing cause,” said Troy Reierson, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada, Arizona and California Properties. “With 100% of tournament proceeds going to The Sunshine Kids, we encourage our fellow Arizonans to join us for a day on the course!”

Organizations can donate $500 to sponsor a hole with a banner displaying your company name and logo at the designated hole. Sponsors will be highlighted in a slide show, acknowledged during the scoring luncheon and featured on the sponsor flier enclosed within the event’s swag bag.

Reierson concluded: “By intertwining our (company’s) core values with our commitment to aiding those in need, we all win.”

To register for the tournament, contact Veronica Hanna at veronica.hanna@bhhsaz.com. For more information, visit https://www.bhhs.com/.