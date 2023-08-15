The Flourish Real Estate Network, based in Denver, Colorado, has expanded into Austin, Texas, with local agent Amber Lambrecht representing, the firm has announced. The network says it is focused on “meaningful real estate businesses that prioritize human flourishing causes,” such as homelessness, food insecurity, and affordable housing. Flourish maintains connections with non-profits, from local to international, encourages agents to personally partake in community service.

When asked about the decision to expand to Austin, founder Dave Umphress said, “We love Austin, and it’s a city we already spend a lot of time in, but the primary reason for our expansion is our commitment to partnering with great people who genuinely care about empowering their communities. Amber Lambrecht is a remarkable agent who exemplifies the values and dedication we seek in our partnerships. She’s the type of person that we love building with, a true servant leader.”

Lambrecht, formerly of Austin-based Pure Realty and now with Keller Williams Austin Northwest, brings her ATX Sells Group team, local roots, and industry experience to Flourish. Flourish describes her as “an ideal collaborator in their expansion to Austin.”

“Our long-term commitment is to help address human flourishing needs in every major metro area in the country, with an increasing focus on affordable housing,” added Umphress. The Flourish Real Estate Network aims to partner with like-minded, big-thinking, empire-building agents in various markets to amplify their impact and collectively build the life and business they dream of.”

