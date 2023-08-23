The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) understands that to succeed in today’s hyper-fast, highly competitive real estate market, brokerages and agents need access to cutting-edge technologies. NAR is committed to partnering with innovators to provide smart, vetted solutions for our members that help advance efficiency, automation, transparency and profit for their businesses—and the real estate industry overall.

“NAR is driving the future of the industry, working alongside our members to help them build staying power and more effectively serve consumers,” says NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. “Our Emerging Technology team proactively researches new technologies and their potential impact on real estate, while Second Century Ventures and REACH allow us to invest in top solutions across the market. In addition, the partnerships our Strategy & Innovation team has fostered with renown, global organizations like Google, Verizon and AARP continue to deliver immense value to consumers, real estate professionals and our nation’s economy as a whole. While REALTORS® can access these incredible resources year-round, we look forward to again gathering the foremost leaders in technology, capital markets and real estate together at our annual iOi Summit in Miami later this month.”

REACH 2023

NAR’s REACH program helps accelerate emerging tech solutions each year through mentorship, education and market exposure. Companies selected for the 2023 program represent a diverse range of solutions across the real estate ecosystem, including innovations in financial planning, vacation and investment-home property ownership, digital marketing and lead generation, and mortgage asset management.

Flock offers a seamless and tax-deferred exit from rental property using the 721 Exchange, allowing property owners to passively earn income and appreciation without the traditional responsibilities of ownership.

HighNote is a drag-and-drop presentation and proposal platform to help agents pitch and sell listings, offers, neighborhoods and themselves.

Plus platform is a modern asset-management and trading platform for residential mortgages, providing better transparency and liquidity to the mortgage market.

Prisidio is a digital vault to capture and securely share your most important information with the key people in your life.

Real Grader measures, manages and maximizes digital reputation for real estate professionals across search, social media and real estate platforms.

Summer simplifies the process of finding, buying, designing and monetizing a vacation or investment home through a non-fractional approach.

Tongo is a private card-based product for agents to draw against pending commissions ahead of closing, and only repay when they get paid.

Expanding our REACH

Second Century Ventures also operates REACH Commercial and has recently opened REACH Latin America to add to its international programs, which include REACH Canada, REACH Australia and REACH United Kingdom—all designed to drive growth for the best new technology startups around the globe.

Innovation, Opportunity & Investment (iOi) Summit

On August 29 – 30, NAR’s 5th annual iOi Summit takes place in Miami, bringing together hundreds of technologists, entrepreneurs, investors and real estate practitioners to address industry challenges, share ideas, gain access to potential partners and develop tech solutions. Learn more and register at nar.realtor/iOi.

Livestream the iOi Summit Pitch Battle

Join NAR on LinkedIn Live on August 29 at 2:45 p.m. ET, as the startup finalists present their new tech solutions. You and your agents can watch the livestream, learn about the latest solutions and vote for your top pick.

Visit nar.realtor/technology

Find out about the many ways NAR supports and promotes real estate technology for REALTORS® and keep up with the latest information on tech topics like AI, cryptocurrency, virtual reality and smart homes.