Luxury real estate, while a piece of the housing market, is a world all its own. The ebb and flow of the housing market overall affects the luxury market, however the luxury market experiences its own ups and downs independently as well. As the residential real estate market continues to shift, and as luxury continues to change and expand, what is the impact on luxury sales, and how do real estate professionals need to adapt?

This September, five dynamic and influential luxury real estate leaders will dive into how the trends of real estate relay into the luxury market. The panel discussion titled, “The Top Trends in the Luxury Real Estate Market,” will take place at RISMedia’s 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange.

The event, which gathers more than 500 top-level real estate thought leaders, will occur on September 5 – 7 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Learn More and Register to Attend

Happening on the morning of September 7, the panel discussion will dive into the following topics:

How overall trends of the market affect luxury real estate

The most significant trends in the luxury space

The best strategies for maximizing opportunities

The Top Trends in the Luxury Real Estate Market, will feature the following industry leaders:

MODERATOR

Stephanie Anton, President, Corcoran Affiliates

For over 20 years, Anton has served the real estate community in various roles including most recently as president of an independent global luxury real estate network. Previous to that, she held several senior marketing positions in brokerage as well as franchise operations. Anton holds a Masters in Integrated Marketing Communication from Northwestern University and a Bachelors in Communications from Boston University.

PANELISTS

Nicole Beauchamp, Senior Global Real Estate Advisor, Engel & Völkers

Beauchamp is an award-winning multilingual luxury global real estate advisor, with over two decades of experience. Known for her expert command of the New York City real estate market, Beauchamp understands its intricate intersection with the national and international real estate markets, which she utilizes to craft bespoke strategies for a diverse range of clientele. Beauchamp is trusted and respected globally by clients and peers for expertise in data and financial analysis, negotiation, marketing and technology.

Kathleen Bibbins, General Manager, Institute for Luxury Home Marketing

Bibbins brings more than 25 years of experience leading businesses in the United States and Europe to her role as the general manager of The Institute. She works with The Institute’s staff, trainers and strategic partners to provide and enhance a superior member experience.

Michael Jalbert, CEO, Forbes Global Properties

Jalbert joined Forbes Global Properties with more than two decades of proven experience in the global residential real estate industry, specifically focusing on the development and expansion of far-reaching international affiliate networks.

Jennifer Shemwell, CEO, Phyllis Browning Company Real Estate

Shemwell excels as a national speaker, luxury real estate influencer, and community leader. Known for selling exclusive properties and coaching top agents, she employs innovative strategies and effective negotiations for the best client experiences. She has been honored with the 2018 Realtor Broker of the Year award from the San Antonio Board of Realtors, the 2018 C-Suite Award and the 2019 Women’s Leadership Award from the San Antonio Business Journal.

RISMedia’s 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange will gather the industry’s top minds to discuss the most critical trends and issues impacting the year so far, and outline strategies for success in the fourth quarter and into 2024. More than 100 brokerage executives and industry experts featured in over 25 panel discussions and presentations will help you make sense of what’s transpired so far in 2023, and share tangible advice for defining your destiny moving forward.

For the complete agenda and speaker lineup, please visit our event page. Space is limited, so reserve your spot today.

2023 RISMedia CEO & Leadership Exchange sponsors include:

Title Sponsor

RE/MAX

Diamond Sponsors

Real Estate Webmasters

Realty ONE Group

Colibri Real Estate

Master Sponsors

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Bright MLS

Buffini & Company

Constellation1

CoreLogic®

EXIT Realty

Homes.com

Inside Real Estate

Lone Wolf Technologies

NAR REACH

National Association of REALTORS®

Host Sponsors

AJ Canaria Creative Services

Black Knight

Cinch Home Services

Cloze, Inc.

Courted Real Estate, Inc.

CRS Data

Deluxe

Forbes Global Properties

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

LiveEasy

Milestones

New American Funding

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Realtors Property Resource®

REcolorado

Sherri Johnson Consulting

ShowingTime+