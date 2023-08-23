The Constellation Real Estate Group has announced that it has acquired the Showcase IDX business. Showcase IDX offers a full suite of essential tools for real estate professionals, including state-of-the-art mapping IDX and property search tools, lead capture, a CRM, and listing marketing functionality.

“We are so pleased to welcome Showcase IDX, its customers and its employees, to the Constellation Real Estate Group. This acquisition is another testament to our long-term approach to purchasing and nurturing leading real estate technology companies,” said Andrew Binkley, president of the Constellation Real Estate Group.

Showcase IDX has steadily grown since it was founded in 2003, according to a release, becoming a leader in the real estate technology space. Last year, more than 12 million consumers used its IDX search on agent and broker websites.

The Showcase IDX WordPress plugin is a multifaceted IDX solution which fits alongside the other powerful products offered by the Constellation Real Estate Group, according to a release, while also expanding its presence in an important space within the real estate technology marketplace—helping agents using the world’s most popular website content management system to generate more business from their online presence.

“Showcase IDX is a natural fit for us,” said Robert Vickers, president of Agent Group at Constellation Real Estate Group. “They offer a host of strong, well-developed products that will allow us to better serve our customer base. We’re happy to have their industry-leading technology as part of our portfolio. Showcase IDX has a similar vision to the 22 other brands in the Constellation Real Estate Group—delivering exceptional experiences for consumers and industry partners and building meaningful relationships. We’ll continue to do that together, and this acquisition is certainly a value add for all involved. We’re excited to work with Showcase IDX’s employees and customers and to bring them in as part of the family.”

For more information, visit https://www.constellationreg.com/.