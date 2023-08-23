Huntington & Ellis, A Real Estate Agency, a LeadingRE member, announces the continuation of its annual community service initiative through a month of charitable events. The brokerage is partnering with Kindness Conquers and answer4cancer, two Southern Nevada 501(c)3 charitable organizations, to raise money for those battling cancer. The events included a Happy Hour at Frankie’s Uptown on Thursday, Aug. 24 and a Putt Putt Tournament at Angel Park Golf Club scheduled on Thursday, Sept. 21.

All proceeds will directly support answer4cancer’s mission to enhance the care and improve the quality of life for individuals facing cancer, a release noted.

Huntington & Ellis agents’ charitable efforts will continue at Angel Park Golf Club for a private nine-hole Putt Putt tournament and barbeque dinner. Funds raised will benefit Kindness Conquers’ mission of improving and supporting the emotional well-being of children suffering from cancer.

To maximize both event’s charitable impact, Craig Tann, founder and owner of Huntington & Ellis, has pledged to match the donations raised for answer4cancer up to $5,000 and cover the production costs of the Putt Putt Tournament.

“As a brokerage, we have established a year-long goal of contributing $75,000 to the local community through our charitable giving program,” said Tann. “These events are one of the many ways our agents can showcase their support to locals in need and causes they are passionate about.”

The driving forces behind these upcoming events are Huntington & Ellis’ REALTOR® Kristi Badolato, REALTOR® Christina Cova-Simmons and Chief Administrative Officer Samantha Guarnieri. In lieu of their efforts, the brokerage has partnered with answer4cancer and Kindness Conquers for the first time, the company noted.

“Throughout my 17-year journey in the real estate industry, I have always put giving back to the Southern Nevada community at the top of my list. I believe in an approach that not only resonates with the core values of Huntington & Ellis but also mirrors their dedication to community service,” said Badolato. “It’s not just a professional commitment; it’s a personal belief that community well-being is part of our shared success.”

Huntington & Ellis holds monthly charitable events to benefit philanthropies across the valley. Last year, the brokerage raised nearly $75,000, supporting the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY), Three Square Food Bank, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada and Share the Joy in partnership with St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, they noted.

For more information about Huntington & Ellis, visit www.huntingtonandellis.com.