Following RISMedia’s recent unveiling of the Top 25 regional Rookie of the Year finalists for 2023, this series will spotlight the five finalists from each region, beginning this week with the Midwest finalists.

The Rookie of the Year program, sponsored by Colibri Real Estate and now in its second year, is designed to honor real estate agents who are new to the business yet already achieving extraordinary results,

Five regional winners will be chosen from among the Top 25, and announced during RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, taking place this September 5 – 7 in Washington, D.C. The national winner will be announced and awarded during RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner on November 14 in Anaheim, California.

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year award were considered based on their 2022 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement.

While this year’s Rookie of the Year finalists hail from varied brokerage firms serving diverse markets across the country, there are undeniable commonalities that have led to their fledgling success, such as a commitment to constant learning, a fierce dedication to helping others, and an unwavering focus on the goals they set for themselves.

“Starting out in the residential real estate business over the past couple of years—during one of the industry’s most atypical and challenging times on record—was a challenge not for the faint of heart,” says RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. “Recognizing new-agent success during these unprecedented times is critical in order to put forth shining examples of professionalism, resilience and success in any market. RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year annual award program helps elevate our industry’s reputation, for the benefit of those who work within it as well as for the consumers they serve.”

“We are so excited to continue our presenting sponsorship of the RISMedia Rookie of the Year to celebrate agents who bring to life Colibri’s mission to lead people to achieve more and thrive in their careers,” says Jennifer Dixson Hoff, general manager, Professional Portfolio and Partnerships at Colibri Real Estate. “We are proud to honor those new agents who have demonstrated exceptional work in the real estate profession as well as dedication to the individuals and families they serve. We congratulate the finalists for such a worthy accomplishment.”

Chosen from hundreds of nominations, the Top 5 Real Estate Rookie of the Year Midwest regional finalists are listed below in alphabetical order, along with their thoughts on their rookie year in the business. Stay tuned to rismedia.com to see spotlights on all five U.S. regions finalists.

Meet the 5 finalists from the Midwest



Lena Keith

Pivot Realty Group

Kentucky

Lena Keith didn’t take the leap from being an educator to a real estate professional lightly. “I’ve never been in sales of any type before, and had more than a little hesitation at jumping from my education field into real estate,” she says. “I have worked to learn as much as I can, and help my clients have a great experience each time, and I believe that I must be on the right path. Being a finalist for (Rookie of the Year) tells me to keep pushing—I’m on the path to helping many people, and I can’t wait to see how this career continues to unfold.”

Keith credits the culture and the team at Pivot Realty Group—especially her mentor, Patrick Eschan—with the success she achieved in her rookie year. “I joined Pivot Realty Group because everything about it felt different. It wasn’t a ‘sales’ job where everyone talked about how to go get more deals and make more money. Our motto is ‘We Can Because We Care.’ I’ve come to find that is the way Pivot really works—with agents and clients alike.”

Developing authentic relationships is the most fulfilling part of her real estate career, Keith explains—it’s also what empowers her to do the best possible job for her clients. “There is no feeling like walking someone through the process of selling their home and finding another, or buying their first home and getting to experience the joy with them when it all falls into place.”

Heather McColaugh

BF Realty

Ohio

For Heather McColaugh, her rookie year in real estate is something she will always remember, not just for her great sales success, but the invaluable impression it left upon her.

“A rookie season comes and goes, yet in my lifetime, I hope I never grow out of, become too successful for or forget the raw grit and passion that I have carried with me every moment of this first year,” says McColaugh. “This recognition and season is a springboard from which I will catapult myself, without any guard rails or safety net. It has given me confirmation that I am created to change lives and I will use real estate as a vehicle to shape the world around me, one client at a time.”

McColaugh took a chance when she left a career in pharmaceutical sales to pursue real estate, shouldering the responsibility of caring for her three adopted children post-divorce. When she overheard her 12-year-old daughter refer to her as the strongest person she knew, it locked in McColaugh’s focus and commitment. “When I quit my job in pharmaceutical sales to pursue real estate, I remember thinking I’m either crazy or I’m going to take over the town—nothing in between. As I turned in the keys to my free car, handed back the security of my stock options and 401K, my health insurance and steady paycheck, I knew I was made for that moment,” she explains. “I knew that every perceived setback is a setup for the most spectacular of comebacks. High gear is the only speed at which I have lived the past year, and I’ve got three kids trusting me and watching every single move I make.”

As for her new career, McColaugh says she has “never been more comfortable being uncomfortable in my entire existence. “Twenty six years of sales experience, and 18 years growing up in the military, has allowed me to thrive in real estate,” she says. “I love this career because it is exactly who I am. Connecting with people quickly, earning trust from those who barely know you, learning quickly from mistakes and always modifying how I carry myself to match the tone and situation of those around me…all of which are skills I have been perfecting since I was born. Being able to guide my clients one transaction at a time, to meet them in the midst of their chaos and stress, and offer solutions and a calm presence to get them to the other side successfully is a gift like no other.”

Liz Piccioli

@properties Christie’s International Real Estate

Illinois

As a hard-working agent in the fast-paced Chicagoland market, Liz Piccioli brings unwavering dedication, integrity and professionalism to her clients, all of which contributed to her stand-out rookie year in real estate.

“To me, being named a regional finalist means many things,” she says. “One very important thing that it means to me is that I’m being recognized for all of my hard work and hustle that I put into 2022.”

Piccioli attributes her successful fledgling year mostly to the “amazing relationships I have built with everyone who is involved in each separate and very unique transaction.”

“I absolutely love the variety and diversity of each day,” adds Piccioli. “I enjoy getting to meet and work with new people constantly, as well as getting the opportunities to travel to many places I would have probably never thought to visit without my real estate career.”

Matthew Salgado

Realty Executives Premier

Indiana

Even though 2022 marked Matthew Salgado’s rookie year in real estate, his roots in the business began when he shadowed his mother at the ripe age of five. He officially launched his career by joining a team.

“Being a newbie poses so many challenges, but I received tremendous support from my team and my company,” he says. “Navigating your way in this industry can be crazy. Finding a rhythm and comfort zone takes time but once I found my groove and developed a routine to stay organized, the transactions and relationships started developing and my real estate journey began.”

Salgado credits his rookie success to consistent, quality follow-up. “You have to stay in touch with your clients and make sure you can keep them motivated to purchase,” he explains. “A good CRM, a schedule of communication, and being available to answer any questions or concerns (people) may have. Build trust and confidence with your clients. If you have their trust you will have their real estate business for life.”

Garrett VonDerHeide

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Central Illinois REALTORS

Illinois

For Garrett VonDerHeide, waking up each day knowing that he is helping clients make their dreams come true fuels both his passion and early success in the real estate business. “I reflect on each client of mine who achieved their dreams and started another chapter of their journey, because through them, I too, am achieving my own dreams of building a career I love—and that is the true honor that fuels my passion and drive to work harder to serve more clients.”

VonDerHeide also credits his success to the continuous support he has received from his family, colleagues and managing broker. “Having a great support system and continuing to build a strong sphere of influence are both very important, and I recognized this early on in my real estate career. Even in a market surrounded by low inventory and higher interest rates, the market still created opportunity for so many individuals and I am grateful to have helped as many clients as I did.”

“Everyone deserves to achieve the American dream of home ownership,” he adds, “and this gives me the drive to continue helping many more people.”