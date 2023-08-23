REALM, the membership and platform comprised of luxury real estate professionals from 110 different brokerages around the globe, has announced that it will move forward to enhance the marketing and referral opportunities it offers to its members, while at the same time capping the membership number at 750 members.

REALM was launched in 2020 during the Pandemic to support the work of a small percentage of top-producing luxury real estate agents across the U.S. and internationally, according to a release. Now with membership nearing 650 in 2023, REALM has stated they will maintain the strict standards of performance required for entry into the organization and will limit the size of the organization going forward.

“When we sought to be the solution for top agents searching for better ways to connect with like-minded elite performers, we never intended for REALM to be ‘all things to all people’,” said REALM Founder and CEO Julie Faupel. “Our intent was to find a way to strengthen the game for these uber-successful producers by connecting them to their peers across wide geographies in the U.S. and the world. Limiting our membership will allow us to focus on serving our members with more effective marketing and referral opportunities such as in-person events, rather than spending our efforts on recruitment.”

In 2020, members of REALM began meeting online weekly at the onset of the Pandemic as the organization’s leadership pivoted away from live gatherings to one hour Leading Minds presentations on Zoom, according to a release. Led by the REALM team and Faupel each week since that time, Leading Minds events became the key factor in the growing membership’s success, featuring an array of innovative speakers from industries relevant to luxury marketing mixed with case studies of successful sales strategies from members themselves.

REALM stated that their members routinely report that the marketing materials created for them, including listing presentations showing the reach of REALM, have been a game-changer. Through adoption of the marketing content created for them by REALM, these agents are attracting more clients and serving them more effectively through referrals to member agents they can trust in markets where their clients want to be.

Founding REALM member Ruth Kennedy Sudduth, vice chairman of LandVest/Christie’s International Real Estate in Boston said, “The REALM network has been invaluable for referrals. I’m so grateful to my REALM partners for taking great care of my clients and for entrusting us with their clients here in New England and the Adirondacks.”

