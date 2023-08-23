Shirley Gary, one of the top-selling real estate agents in metro Atlanta, and the No. 1 Engel & Völkers agent in the country by unit sales, has joined Ansley Christie’s International Real Estate, the exclusive Atlanta-area affiliate of the Christie’s International Real Estate global luxury network, the company has announced.

Gary, who previously owned an Engel & Völkers franchise with offices in Buckhead and north Fulton County, will be joined at Ansley Christie’s International Real Estate by more than 25 former Engel & Völkers agents. Collectively, they serve a variety of upscale communities including Buckhead, Midtown, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Milton, Marietta, Alpharetta and the mountain resort town of Blue Ridge about 90 miles north of Atlanta, a release noted.

Top-ranked agent

For the past nine years, Gary ranked No. 1 in the Engel & Völkers Americas network, based on number of closed transactions. For eight of those years, she was No. 1 across the brand’s entire global network.

Gary is also one of the top-producing agents in Georgia among any real estate brand. According to industry sources, in 2022 she led all agents in the state with 263 closed transactions. She was responsible for $191.4 million in closed sales volume, they noted.

The combined volume of all the former Engel & Völkers agents who joined Ansley Christie’s International Real Estate this week totals more than $333 million. In addition to existing-home sales, Gary has a prolific new-home sales business, representing several new-construction developments.

For Ansley Christie’s International Real Estate, the addition of Gary bolsters an agent roster that already includes several top producers including Kelly Kim, Katie McGuirk and Atlanta’s No. 1 individual agent by sales volume, Shanna Bradley. Ansley also has the No. 1 team in Atlanta, Team Bonneau, with $469.2 million in closed sales in 2022, the company said.

Tech, marketing, referrals and more

Gary, an Atlanta native, said she made the move to take advantage of the comprehensive resources and reach of Ansley Christie’s International Real Estate, including strong local leadership; a national and international network for relocation and referrals; a superior recognized brand; luxury marketing programs and partnerships; and a great company culture.

“I wanted to find the best place for me and my colleagues, and Ansley Christie’s International Real Estate was the only firm in Atlanta that had all these benefits along with an incredible culture. We’re thrilled with the possibilities to grow our business and provide additional value to our clients,” Gary said.

Behind the brand

“I’ve always been impressed with the way Shirley built and ran her business, and I knew that if she had access to the resources and support that we’ve gained over the past couple of years through our partnership with Christie’s International Real Estate, the impact for her would be exponential,” said Bonneau Ansley, founder and chairman of Ansley Christie’s International Real Estate. “I’m very excited to welcome Shirley and this group of exceptional agents to Ansley Christie’s International Real Estate.”

“In the luxury market, people place a lot of stock in a brand name, but it’s the tangibles behind that brand that are ultimately going to contribute to better service and better outcomes for agents and consumers. That’s why, lately, we’ve seen a number of top producers, including 9-figure producers like Shirley, making the move to Christie’s International Real estate,” added Thad Wong, co-CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate.

In the last 12 months, the fast-growing Christie’s International Real Estate network has added market-leading firms in luxury locations including Los Angeles, Miami, Naples, Fla., London, Munich, the Italian, Swiss, and French Alps, and several Caribbean islands. It has also onboarded $100 million-plus agents and teams in markets including the San Francisco Bay Area, LA, Baltimore and Scottsdale, the release noted.

For more information, visit christiesrealestate.com.