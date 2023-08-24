Huntington & Ellis, A Real Estate Agency, an affiliate of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, has announced it has ranked No. 2,781 on Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Achieving a 192% three-year growth rate, this marks the brokerage’s fourth-consecutive year being recognized and its second-consecutive year as the only Nevada-based real estate company on the list, they said.

“To be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. for a fourth year signifies our commitment to setting ourselves apart through strategic marketing, creative awareness and fostering an environment for continuous development,” said Craig Tann, founder and broker of huntington & ellis. “We owe this recognition to the dedication and hard work of our exceptional agents.”

This year’s list is comprised of America’s most successful independent companies who demonstrated significant growth milestones from 2019 to 2022. Huntington & Ellis reported impressive growth over the last year alone, closing over 1,500 residential real estate sales with more than $822 million in sales volume, a release noted.

In addition to its overall ranking, the brokerage also achieved a ranking of No. 85 in the real estate industry, a metropolitan ranking of No. 22, and a state ranking of No. 29, signifying its strong economic influence and growth at both the local and national level, the company said.

“Our agents have proven that no matter the economic climate, we can prevail,” said Tann. “We are hyper-focused on making a difference in the real estate sector as well as in the local community we dedicate ourselves to serving.”

Serving the Southern Nevada market for eight years, the agency has doubled in size since making last year’s list with 16 teams and over 120 agents. Huntington & Ellis has consistently ranked as one of the top-producing, full-service residential real estate agencies in Las Vegas.

To view the full list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2023.

