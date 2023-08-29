Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has expanded to Turkey (officially the Republic of Türkiye). The brand has signed a master franchise agreement with Burak Özmutafoğlu, who is now president and chairman of the Board of Directors at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Turkey. The brokerage’s office is located in the nation’s capital of Istanbul.

“Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s core values align very well with our supportive culture and philosophy, which will be a keystone for our expansion efforts,” said Özmutafoğlu. “Over the next five years, we will pursue growth through two avenues: opening boutique offices in luxury areas and launching large offices in city centers. We are confident our affiliation with the brand will resonate with sophisticated, high-vision brokers intent on opening offices in affluent regions, servicing high-net worth clients and building quality teams of professional, growth-minded agents.”

Özmutafoğlu started his real estate career in 1996, according to a release; in 2010 he bought an existing real estate brokerage which he managed until 2021. He is well-known and highly regarded for his established hands-on learning and development programs which have helped hundreds of agents grow their business. His experience as a scout and scout leader have instilled a spirit of teamwork that is central to his leadership and mentoring.

Over the last three years, approximately 1.5 million homes have been sold in Turkey on an annual basis. According to Global Property Guide, foreign home purchases in Turkey are also on the rise.

“The expansion of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate into Turkey is an exciting milestone for the brand as we expand our presence in the Eastern Hemisphere,” said Ginger Wilcox, president, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. “As Burak and his team engage with brokers and agents serving high-end clientele, the brand’s unique focus on lifestyle will serve as a key differentiator and support Burak’s growth goals. We are excited to see the brand blossom in a new market and look forward to supporting the success of the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate newest international affiliate.”

