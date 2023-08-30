National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) President-Elect Tracy Kasper, who was to take the leading role in November, will begin her term immediately following the resignation of Kenny Parcell, who stepped down on Aug. 28 following a story in the New York Times that detailed accusations of sexual harassment against him by NAR staff and members.

In a statement to NAR members, Kasper expressed regret for what had been reported, acknowledging that the organization is dedicated to fostering “a welcoming, safe and respectful workplace.”

In a staff memo, NAR CEO Bob Goldberg apologized to the organization’s 350 full-time staff, specifically thanking the women who came forward to report their experiences with Parcell.

“We are committed to taking real action toward rebuilding trust with staff and addressing the concerns we heard,” he wrote. “We want to expressly acknowledge and express gratitude for you for coming forward to share your experiences. As an organization, we will seek to demonstrate the same courage you have all expressed.”

Here is Kasper’s statement in full:

“Following Kenny Parcell’s decision to resign his position as president, I will be stepping into my presidency early.

First, let me say, I’m incredibly sorry for what’s led us here. We recognize there is lots of concern, anger and disappointment, and we want to acknowledge the people who have come forward and shared their stories and those of you who have shared your perspective over the past few days.

We have taken everything we have heard to heart. Our commitment to our staff and our members is unwavering, and we will continue to enhance the way we foster a welcoming, safe and respectful workplace. We will work to ensure the relationship between staff and members acknowledges not only staff expertise but also their commitment to the association, in addition to the members.

The Culture Presidential Advisory Group we announced is one step forward in that. Bob Goldberg and his team also will be working in parallel with staff on their own culture council. We are looking to make lasting and positive change and to do so as quickly as possible.

It is important to all of us at NAR that we take this moment to learn and focus on building a culture of comradery where we can do the good work we are all so passionate about. And, when an issue arises, that we all feel safe to say something.

This is a really hard time for our association. But I know this is an opportunity to really listen and grow together. As your president, I take the responsibility of rebuilding very seriously. Know I’m here for you, as is the entire leadership team, and we will get through this together.”