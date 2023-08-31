Gone are the days when a one-size-fits-all approach to real estate marketing was an effective strategy. Brokerage success in today’s market means crafting specific messaging for important segments of the home-buying market.

Taking a deep dive on today’s best targeted messaging and education of homebuyers and sellers are five dynamic and influential real estate leaders and brokers in a panel discussion titled, “A Strategic Approach: Targeting Key Communities,” at RISMedia’s 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange next week.

In this session, taking place on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 9:50-10:20 AM, brokers will discuss how they’re reaching key communities, from middle-income homebuyers to up-and-coming generations, with messaging and education that help get them into homes.

The event, which gathers more than 500 top-level real estate thought leaders, kicks off next week on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and runs through Thursday, Sept. 7 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

You Can Still Register to Attend!

The Top Trends in the Luxury Real Estate Market, will feature the following industry leaders:

Moderator



Tina Lapp

Head of Customer Experience, Instruction & Operations

Colibri Real Estate

Speakers

Ennis Antoine

Managing Broker

Compass Real Estate

Martha Mosier

President

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Keith Smith

Co-Owner

Yes Realty Partners, A Keller Williams Alliance Partner

Jillian Young

President

Premiere Plus Realty

RISMedia’s 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange will gather the industry’s top minds to discuss the most critical trends and issues impacting the year so far, and outline strategies for success in the fourth quarter and into 2024. More than 100 brokerage executives and industry experts featured in over 25 panel discussions and presentations will help you make sense of what’s transpired so far in 2023, and share tangible advice for defining your destiny moving forward.

For the complete agenda and speaker lineup, please visit our event page. Space is limited, so reserve your spot today.

