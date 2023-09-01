Where do we go from here? This question often rattles around one’s mind after catalyzing events trigger a hard look in the mirror.

The New York Times arguably held that mirror up to the National Association of REALTORSⓇ (NAR) earlier this week as the outlet delved into an alleged culture of sexual harassment perpetuated by former president Kenny Parcell, who has since resigned amid the media scrutiny.

In the wake of the controversial exposé and subsequent leadership changes, NAR has thrown its support behind CEO Bob Goldberg as the trade group continues mitigating the storm that began brewing well before the release of the Times report.

“We know there are some who have been hurt, and we acknowledge that it is up to all of us at NAR to make the necessary change to create an atmosphere where they feel safe,” according to a statement released by new NAR President Tracy Kasper following an emergency meeting held by NAR’s Executive Committee to discuss the trade group’s policies and procedures related to “complaints of member misconduct.”

This comes mere days after the shocking article rekindled a dialogue around workplace sexual harassment—and outrage—among industry leaders who fervently expressed dismay over the findings of the investigative piece.

That included Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors, who voiced her disappointment over the findings of the New York Times report.

“Given our predominantly female industry, I am incredibly disappointed by the reporter’s findings as NAR is supposed to be a guidepost for our industry,” Yannaccone said in a Monday statement sent to RISMedia before news of Parcell’s resignation.

At the time, she called for “an urgent update to NAR’s policies and practices on sexual harassment and discrimination” while telling RISMedia that she planned to speak with Goldberg to get further answers on NAR’s policies for investigating and taking action against “bad actors.”

“We recognize there is so much work to be done,” Kasper said. “We will be seeking further input and considerations for action through recommendations of the Executive Committee and the Culture PAG.”

Based on the statement, NAR is preparing to bring in “third-party experts” to evaluate the trade group internally and externally to see “what works, what needs to be changed and what is missing.”

“We also will support and empower staff in their similar efforts. The Executive Committee agreed we have a shared purpose and are united in support of our staff, and that includes Bob,” Kasper said.

Goldberg is slated to discuss industry-wide threats during RISMedia’s 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange next week, during the panel discussion “Under Siege: Is Real Estate as We Know It at Risk?” However, his focus of late is on addressing workplace harassment and allegations outlined in the New York Times.

In the days following the article’s release, Kasper and Goldberg expressed regret in the wake of what was reported, with the latter also apologizing to NAR’s staff and specifically thanking the women who came forward to report their experiences with Parcell.

“We are committed to taking real action toward rebuilding trust with staff and addressing the concerns we heard,” Goldberg wrote in a recent statement. “We want to expressly acknowledge and express gratitude to you for coming forward to share your experiences. As an organization, we will seek to demonstrate the same courage you have all expressed.”

Kasper echoed similar sentiments while acknowledging that NAR is committed to fostering “a welcoming, safe, and respectful workplace.” That includes dual efforts being implemented by Goldberg and his team and NAR’s Culture Presidential Advisory Group, according to Kasper.

“It is important to all of us at NAR that we take this moment to learn and focus on building a culture of comradery where we can do the good work we are all so passionate about,” she said this week. “And, when an issue arises, that we all feel safe to say something.

“This is a really hard time for our association,” Kasper added. “But I know this is an opportunity to really listen and grow together. As your president, I take the responsibility of rebuilding very seriously. Know I’m here for you, as is the entire leadership team, and we will get through this together.”

The allegations unveiled in the Times report undoubtedly add to a seemingly growing list of challenges plaguing NAR’s public image and threats to the industry’s future.