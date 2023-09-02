Property Highlights:

Where: Los Angeles, California

Listing Price: $40,000/month lease

Features: Majestic 6,388-square-foot Tudor-style mansion with four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Added Appeal: Gated, private residence with park-like grounds and parking for 10-plus cars.

For many folks, finding the perfect home can be nothing short of a fairytale—a dream that can now become a reality in the Los Angeles hillside neighborhood of Los Feliz, where Walt Disney’s Storybook Mansion recently hit the market. The home, where the film tycoon and his wife raised their daughters from 1932 to 1950 and sought inspiration for beloved Disney characters such as Snow White, Mary Poppins and Winnie the Pooh, can be leased for $40,000 per month.

Boasting period charm with modern conveniences, the estate is perched on an acre of land with unrivaled city views. Features include a rotunda entrance, two-story living room, two wings within the residence, well-landscaped walks, a pool and a trellis-covered patio for serene dining al fresco.

RISMedia spoke with Compass’ Chase Campen, the home’s listing agent, about the charming details of this magical space.

Joey Macari: What makes this a Great Space?

Chase Campen: The historical provenance of the home and the fact that it was built for and occupied by Walt Disney is incredibly special. Even without that though, this is a special property and a truly great space. The residence has Tudor influences, which are evident in the numerous stained glass windows throughout, but particularly in the two-story living room with wood-beam ceilings and wood-panel covered walls. The spacious kitchen includes modern conveniences such as a center island, high-end appliances and marble counters, while also meshing with the period of the architecture. The primary suite is modern in its size, opulence, amenities and views, but also authentic to the time.

JM: How does this kind of “character home” seamlessly marry timeless elements with modern conveniences?

CC: A perfect example of the marriage between character and modern convenience is the theater. It is the same theater that Walt Disney himself used to watch dailies of his films and to screen for trusted associates. The kitchen feels authentic and how it might have looked in the early 1930s, if not for the marble counters, stainless appliances and large walk-in pantry. The bedroom arrangements upstairs were designed for the needs of Walt’s family, but also mesh with modern design needs—two secondary bedrooms that share a Jack-and-Jill bath and a spacious primary suite that offers everything that would be expected of a home of this magnitude today. Last but not least, the house is filled with incredible and rare original Disney artwork.

JM: What led to the decision to lease the home rather than sell the property?

CC: The owner is a filmmaker who was overjoyed to have the opportunity to purchase the former residence of Walt Disney—and he honored that heritage by thoughtfully restoring the home into one that stayed true to the authentic design with modern conveniences. His current circumstances have taken him elsewhere, but the thought of parting with this home on a permanent basis is unappealing. Instead, he relishes the idea of someone having the opportunity to live in this magical home, especially one who might work in a creative space, and would benefit from the incredible history and creative energy of the home.

JM: With a property garnering this much attention, how do you separate the curiosity seekers from the serious buyers?

CC: A house like this attracts a lot of attention; we understand and appreciate that, but, of course, are ultimately looking for the next occupant of the home. Many prospects come through with their REALTORS®, who are able to speak to the credentials of their clients, and for those who come directly to me, I’m able to get a sense of their circumstances and the reality of this home being an option for them.

JM: What innovative strategies are you using to market this home?

CC: Aside from marketing the home on all of the real estate websites and communicating directly with REALTORS® who typically represent the clientele that seeks properties like this, we’ve also promoted it extensively on social media, particularly Instagram. We’ve also leaned on public relations outreach, given the love and appreciation for Disney and the fascination to see a home that played such a pivotal role in his life and that of his company.

JM: In terms of market sales, what trends do you see in your area?

CC: Though sales volume is down, prices are still level or rising. This is due to the most fundamental economic law of supply and demand, with demand still far outstripping supply in Los Angeles. The leasing market is more susceptible to fluctuations than the sale market, and that’s currently exacerbated somewhat by the writers and actors strikes. But whether for lease or for sale, special, rare and great properties always find their next occupant. RE

For more information, please visit https://www.compass.com.