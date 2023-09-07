Editor’s Note: The Mortgage Mix is RISMedia’s weekly highlight reel of need-to-know mortgage-industry happenings. Watch for it each Friday afternoon.

Mortgage rates

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged % this week, up from last week's 7.18%, according to the latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®) from Freddie Mac released Thursday. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged %, up from.

"Quote" said Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater.

"Quote," said Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale.

Mortgage applications

Mortgage applications dropped this week, decreasing 2.9%, according to the latest Weekly Applications Survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

“Mortgage applications declined to the lowest level since December 1996, despite a drop in mortgage rates,” said Joel Kan, MBA vice president and deputy chief economist. “The 30-year fixed mortgage rate decreased to 7.21% last week, but rates remained more than a full percentage point higher than a year ago, despite mixed data on the health of the economy and signs of a cooling job market.”