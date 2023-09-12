Delta Media Group has launched DeltaNET 7, a new “all-in-one” CRM-based, AI-powered digital marketing platform.

“By simplifying nearly 30 years’ worth of features combined with the reinvestment of over $40 million, DeltaNET 7 takes the all-in-one brokerage solution to the next level by avoiding sacrificing functionality for simplicity,” said Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media Group. “DeltaNET 7 is more simple, more automated, and even more customizable for real estate brokerages and its agents than ever before. It’s true customization – not just an off-the-shelf white-label solution. Most importantly, it’s agent-friendly and made for mobile.”

DeltaNET 7, which has begun rolling out to brokerages, emphasizes personalization to allow users to meet the needs of their own brand, according to a release.

“What we appreciate the most about DeltaNET 7 is the hyper-customization,” said Travis Guillory of Oklahoma real estate company. “We were able to visually and functionally customize DeltaNET 7 to fit our needs and look more appealing to our agents. This has resulted in a huge increase in engagement company-wide,” he added.

Delta Media stated that DeltaNET 7 is fully integrated with Delta Custom Websites and offers exclusive resources: a new customizable Delta Academy online training & education system to a Social Connector for agent social media automation, Local Showings, Properties in Motion, and Open House Connector. The one-click CMA (Comparative Market Analysis) machine Delta Pitch is also built on this new platform.

“We’ve seen a new-found excitement for the platform amongst our agents as they embrace the vastly improved CRM and its simple integrations to core tools like MCFL, Market Watch Reports and the aptly named regeneration of Delta Create” said Brett Williford, REALTOR®/Manager at Irongate Inc Realtors, an industry-leading brokerage based in Dayton, Ohio. “The new dashboard and navigation systems are simple to use, streamlined, and logical. The learning curve is small, the benefits are big and dynamic.”

For more information, visit https://www.deltamediagroup.com/.