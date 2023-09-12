The Women’s Council of REALTORS®, now with over 12,000 members spanning 250 local networks across the country, has selected Amanda Stinton as its Chief Executive Officer, beginning on September 12th, 2023. Stinton most recently served as NAR’s Director of Leadership and Sustainability, where she built the Sustainability division of NAR from the ground up.

WCR stated that Stinton will be responsible for continuing to accelerate the organization’s impact by furthering “a culture of innovation, positivity, resourcefulness, and member responsiveness while fostering relationships and securing partnerships.” She will also be responsible for enhancing the organization’s Performance Management Network (PMN) designation, the organization’s annual conferences and widely attended virtual events.

“We welcome Amanda to this leadership role at Women’s Council,” said Chris Pelkola Lee, 2023 national president of the Women’s Council of REALTORSⓇ. “Her passion for the industry, women’s issues, and her ability to engage audiences through her nationwide relationships will be an enormous asset to the organization. She’s demonstrated an ability to create new programs and strategies based on emerging issues facing consumers, agents, and brokers alike. We can’t wait to see how the Women’s Council will thrive and evolve under her direction and to enhance our reputation within the industry for #LeadersMadeHere.”

“Joining the team at Women’s Council of REALTORS® feels in many ways like coming home,” said Stinton. “Women are an essential part of the real estate industry, and I can’t wait to work with the organization’s vast network for volunteer leaders. Together we aim to take the Women’s Council to higher levels of relevance and continue supporting our members to flourish in their professional lives and service to clients. This is the beginning of a new chapter for the organization, and I am honored and delighted to be chosen to participate in it.”

For more information, visit https://www.wcr.org/