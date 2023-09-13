Brenda Wild

Owner

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Signature Properties

Aspen, Colorado |

https://www.bhhssignature.com

Region served: Aspen, Colorado

Years in real estate: 25

Number of offices: 1

Number of agents: 15

Motto/work philosophy that you live by: Work hard, play hard and treat others as you would like to be treated.

What attracted you to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network?

I spent a great deal of time not only looking at the brand’s philosophy, but also its commitment to the real estate business, innovation, support and technology, as well as business acumen. So much of what has made Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices an amazing company was threaded throughout these areas as I dug deep into the real estate side of what they do. They stand behind what they say they’re going to do, which is so important when you own a company.

How has being part of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ global network leveled up your business and reach?

Having a strong global network brings about collaboration on so many levels that it’s hard to quantify. I’m thrilled by the fact that as the brand grows globally, every office and country we’re connected to helps us grow our business where we are. Being able to reach out and connect with various offices while traveling is a great way to network. Keeping in touch with offerings and opportunities here is a great way to strengthen our feeder markets to Aspen.

Why is cultivating community so important in the real estate profession?

Community is what binds us both socially and within business. It’s like a close friend you need to take care of, who will take care of you in return. I’m constantly meeting people, hearing their stories and learning about how their families came here generations before. It connects me and grounds me and makes me want to do what I can to support the people, ideas and health of what makes us who we are.

What is one of the challenges your market faces, and what are you doing to overcome it?

As with other resort markets and areas in the U.S., the price to enter into the market has doubled or tripled in our area. Navigating the new market as well as buyer expectations can be challenging as they look at the market as it once was rather than where we are today. While expectations are tough on both sides, adjusting the tools we use and the conversations we have is crucial in coming to a successful closing.

What tools, resources and support does Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices offer that have propelled your company’s overall growth mission?

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices does a great job providing us opportunities to learn about the changes in our business with AI and technology. Their partnerships with vendors who are innovators in the industry position us on the cutting edge. This is so important to our growth as a company and our way of doing business. There are so many opportunities to put technology to use to grow your business, along with good old-fashioned things such as direct mailings—and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices makes sure we have exactly what we need to grow and prosper.

As the future unfolds, what are you focusing on?

I’m always looking forward to what’s next, both personally and professionally. Prospecting for brokers who fit into our culture is one of our top priorities. Adding a small satellite office or two down the valley is in the works for 2024. RE

For more information, please visit https://www.bhhssignature.com/.