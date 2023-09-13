The Real Estate Collective, a brokerage based in Yakima Valley of Washington, has affiliated with RE/MAX and rebranded as RE/MAX The Collective. The brokerage will continue to serve buyers and sellers throughout Yakima Valley, now with RE/MAX resources and tools.

RE/MAX The Collective is owned by Haley Larson, according to a release, who opened the office in 2022, and home to 17 real estate professionals achieving $55 million in sales volume in 2022. These professionals specialize in rural and residential properties as well as large agricultural farms.

Larson said she’s excited to grow the RE/MAX brand in Yakima Valley and aligning with RE/MAX will provide additional structure and national brand presence behind their already positive reputation.

“I know this decision will fast-track the growth of the office and fill a national voice here in Yakima,” said Larson. “The education, the systems and the years of tried and true behind the RE/MAX brand is nothing short of excellent. I love the RE/MAX values and the company’s emphasis on technology while not replacing the agent.”

RE/MAX The Collective stated they will host an open house on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at Chesterly Park, next to their new office, with the community invited to attend.

