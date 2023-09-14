Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has announced the company has been named one of the World’s Best Companies 2023 by TIME and Statista Inc., a global leader in statistics and industry rankings. The list was created from an anonymous and globally administered independent survey.

“I’m incredibly proud that Anywhere has been named one of the World’s Best Companies by TIME magazine, which has recognized not only our industry leadership but also our relentless focus on talent as a strategic priority,” said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere chief executive officer and president. “The substantial positive impact Anywhere can have in helping consumers achieve the dream of homeownership is fueled by our phenomenal people who we empower every day to meaningfully develop, grow, and thrive as, together, we deliver what’s next in real estate.”

The list celebrates companies that have demonstrated excellence in three fundamental dimensions, including:

Employee satisfaction – dedication to fostering a positive work environment and prioritizing the well-being of employees.

Revenue growth – generated at least $100 million in 2022.

Sustainability – commitment to environmental protection, social responsibility, and corporate governance (ESG).

Click here for the full list of TIME World’s Best Companies 2023. For more information, visit https://www.anywhere.re/.