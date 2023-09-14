OneKey® MLS has launched an enhanced version of OneKeyMLS.com, the consumer property search portal offering listings in New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley region. The portal maintains 49,000 subscribers and 4,500 participating offices in the New York regional coverage area.

The new site features more in-depth residential and commercial listing data in all five boroughs of New York City, as well as on Long Island, in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Rockland and Sullivan Counties. Every listing connects consumers directly with the listing agent(s) and brokerage, so consumers are assured they won’t be communicating through a third-party agent or advertiser. Searches are available in 21 languages.

“We are committed to serving the best interests of consumers, real estate professionals and our industry – and that has remained front and center throughout our site redesign,” said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey® MLS. “The site’s activity since going live indicates there is a great thirst for a public-facing MLS search portal, and now we’ve made it even better.”

Other consumer-facing features available on OneKeyMLS.com include:

Text alerts about the statues of listings or new listings being added/

OneKeyMLS.com Mortgage Center, which offers information about mortgages and interest rates, down to the calculation of which mortgage rate is best for a consumer.

Down Payment Resource, listings available for down payment assistance.

A real estate blog providing homeowners with tips for their journey.

“Operating a consumer-facing portal provides the MLS with the opportunity to manage the relationship between our subscribers and their customers,” said Haggerty. “As the source of the listings, it’s our vision to provide a streamlined path to homeownership by operating a user-friendly marketplace that prioritizes accurate data and technological innovation.”

For more information, visit https://onekeymls.com/.