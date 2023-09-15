Real estate tech company DirectOffer, Inc has announced a partnership with the U.S. chapter of the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI-USA), an organization that provides direct access to international real estate contacts and international business opportunities. This partnership extends exclusive access to DirectOffer’s patented DO AudioTours™ technology for the members of FIABCI-USA.

This technology can seamlessly transform conventional property listings into dynamic audio tours, translated into over 20 languages both via audio and closed-captions. Agents can also personalize their AudioTours with their own voices, by recording brief 30-second voice narrations for selected listing photos

“DirectOffer is thrilled to join hands with FIABCI-USA, enhancing their capacity to equip their members with cost-effective marketing and lead generation tools,” said Kathleen Lappe, founder and CEO, DirectOffer, Inc. “The innovative attributes of DO AudioTours, including its marketing finesse, multilingual capabilities, and provision for closed captions, will substantially benefit FIABCI-USE members and their clientele.”

This linguistic inclusivity amplifies agents’ outreach to a diverse audience and demonstrates support for Accessibility (ADA) and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, the companies said.

“Having witnessed the unveiling of DirectOffer’s capabilities at last year’s NAR conference, I, as a Certified International Property Specialist and an advocate of global business, found this innovative technology exceedingly compelling,” said Carla Rayman Kidd, president, FIABCI-USA. “The utilization of human translation and the provision of my clients the ability to view my listings in their native languages resonated with me. We are excited to welcome DirectOffer as a partner, thus enabling us to extend this service to our members engaged in international real estate.”

