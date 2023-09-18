CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate has joined CENTURY 21 Americana, forming the brand’s largest brokerage in the state together. As a result of the collaboration, CENTURY 21 Americana welcomes three new offices, bringing its total reach to 12 branches and 451 agents throughout Nevada and Arizona.

“Iddo Gavish and his team at CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate have built an exceptional organization that demonstrates an unparalleled level of expertise and shares similar values, culture and work ethic. The collaboration was a natural fit,” said Juan Martinez, president of CENTURY 21 Americana. “By combining our efforts, we can offer more support to our agents while coming together as a bigger sales force to pave the way for industry-wide success.”

CENTURY 21 Americana and its sister companies Americana Home Loans, Americana Property Management and Americana Real Estate School stated that they are all led by Martinez.

“This decision will also result in enhanced support and resources for our agents,” said Martinez. “Over the past 16 months, agents have navigated an uncertain market. Now more than ever, they are in need of additional coaching, training and encouragement, and that is exactly what we plan to provide to empower them to emerge stronger than

CENTURY 21 Americana’s sales force growth is met by an equally developing market, the company said. Martinez adds, “Las Vegas is in growth mode. The city is scoring big with major league sports and the vibrant allure of The Strip, providing our agents with an exclusive opportunity to get ahead in the market and leverage our tried-and-true tactics.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.